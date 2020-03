In light of Governor Roy Cooper's Stay at Home order, Atlantic Beach officials have issued an order regarding short-term rentals.

The following are prohibited:

1. The rental or occupation of a hotel or motel room.

2. The rental of a house or condo for less than 30 days.

3. The rental of an RV campsite for less than 30 days.

This is in effect until April 29th, but could be extended or rescinded based on circumstances.