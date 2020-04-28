Atlantic Beach announces phased reopening

One town on the Crystal Coast has announced a phased reopening.

Atlantic Beach says on Thursday their voluntary self-quarantine will be lifted, the ban on travel from outside of Carteret County to the town is lifted, and limited parking on New Bern Avenue, Henderson Boulevard, and on the street around the circle.

On May 8th, the ban on short term rentals will be lifted and previously booked rentals will be allowed.

The town says on May 15th all public parking lots will be open, lifeguard services begin, and beach access restrooms will be open.

Atlantic Beach on May 22nd the town park reopens as does mini golf and splash pads.

The town says restaurants and bars will not reopen until the governor lifts his order.

