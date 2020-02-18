Atlantic Beach DoubleTree opening following Hurricane Florence renovations

It's been nearly a year-and-a-half since the doors were open at the DoubleTree Hotel in Atlantic Beach.

Devastated by Hurricane Florence, the hotel is finally back in business and area business owners are thrilled.

"We are all excited. Because the summer since the DoubleTree's been shut down has been a little, not too bad, but we definitely noticed a dip," says Christopher Gayle, one of the owners at Atlantic Beach Coffee.

Lisa Dugan, the General Manager at Michaelangelo's, noticed more than a dip.

"Sales plummeted probably about 20%, maybe a little more than that, for last summer. It was the slowest summer we've seen in years here," Dugan says.

With 200 rooms, the hotel can host anywhere from 600-800 guests at a given time. Some businesses are already seeing customers come back.

"It's been a noticeably bigger increase in sales just for this time in general" Dugan explained.

With over 10,000 square feet of meeting space, the DoubleTree Hotel is the largest convention hotel in the eastern part of the state on the ocean, which can be a boost for area businesses year round.

"It has always been a strong contributor both in the summer, and most importantly in the off-season when they bring the conventions in. And we're looking forward to that," added Don Dixon, whose Kites Unlimited business has been in town for more than 30 years.

With oceanfront rooms, fine dining, and more, the hotel is a critical piece of the town's success.

"You can only go so fast on a recovery, and people did the best they could to get back up," Dixon says.

And while the hotel says there is still some work to be done, they join the town and local shops expecting a comeback summer in 2020.

"It leaves us very hopeful for the summer time this year that we're going to have a big comeback this year," says Dugan.

Christopher Gayle agrees, "For me it's a big foreshadowing of a very busy summer ahead."