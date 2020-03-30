At least 130 test positive for coronavirus at Tenn. nursing home, including 2 deaths

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WZTV/CNN) - The number of coronavirus cases at a Tennessee nursing home continue to climb.

The mayor of a Tennessee town is upset after a COVID-19 outbreak at a senior living facility. (WZTV/CNN)

At least 130 people, including staff members and residents, have tested positive. At least two people have died from COVID-19.

Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt said the response to the outbreak has not been adequate.

"There has been some miscommunication from that facility from a local standpoint. The county and the city we don't regulate that facility, so we don't have a lot of leverage with those folks," Holt said.

State officials are helping with the deep cleaning of the facility.

Tiffany Ladd, who has a friend in the facility, said she was concerned.

"Super worried because I know how fragile that she is, and in this moment the virus gets to her it's probably not going to be very good," she said.

