Astronaut Christina Koch posts adorable video of reunion with her dog

After being in space for nearly a year, it was an emotional reunion between astronaut Christina Koch and her best friend.

Her dog named Little Brown Dog, or LBD for short, was wagging her tail and pawing at the window with excitement in anticipation of her return.

Koch posted the adorable video of their reunion on her Facebook page with the caption "Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year!"

Koch returned to earth last week after spending 328 days working on the International Space Station, which is the longest space mission ever for a woman.

Koch is a Jacksonville native and went to White Oak High school for a few years.

You can watch the heartfelt reunion here!​