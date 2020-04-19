Associate tests positive for COVID-19 at senior living home

According to Jill Hofer the director of communication for Watermark Retirement Communities which manages the Fountains at the Albemarle.

An associate has tested positive for COVID-19 at the senior living community.

In a statement, Hofer said the associate hasn't worked since April 10th and continues to shelter at home while recovering.

As part of their contact tracing process, they directed two additional associates without symptoms to also shelter at home.

All three are receiving pay as they comply with mitigation policies.

No other residents or associates have been affected by COVID-19 at the senior living facility.

New protocols are now in place which include temporary restrictions to entrances, essential visitors only, extensive cleaning and disinfection on an ongoing basis, self-isolation, social distancing measures, surge staffing, PPE supply and more.

