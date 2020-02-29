As early voting ends, presidential candidates back in North Carolina

Several Democratic presidential candidates are back campaigning in North Carolina as early in-person voting ends in the state for the Super Tuesday primary.

Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg all had speaking events Saturday in the state.

Early-voting in all 100 counties concludes Saturday afternoon.

Only people already registered to vote can cast ballots at local precincts on Tuesday's primary day or by mail-in absentee ballot.

Tuesday's primary also includes nominee elections for governor, U.S. Senate and House, and Council of State and legislative seats.