Artists to create Uptown art on boarded up windows

Greenville is still healing from Sunday night's protests in the Uptown district and using the destruction in that process.

One of those businesses hit by the violence was Emerge Art Gallery. They lost six windows.

The art gallery boarded up its windows until they can be replaced.

Tuesday the boards that cover the windows were getting a coat of paint to encourage the work of local artists.

The gallery reached out to several artists, asking them to depict on the boards what is happening around the country.

