Art show for all ages, skill levels happening in February

Local artists will have the chance to put their work on display in the new year.

The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge Gallery is hosting the 19th annual Tiny Art Show. Artists of all skill level and ages can submit their work to be on display and sold at an exhibit from February 7-27.

The artwork can be dropped off at Emerge between January 28- February 1.

All pieces must be no bigger than 5”x5”x7” in any direction.

An artist can choose to donate the piece fully or keep 50% of the profit. All proceeds will help the local youth art program.

For more information, click here.​

