Art sale to benefit ECU School of Art and Design students

Thousands of art pieces will be for sale in an effort to raise money for student scholarships.

ECU's School of Art and Design is hosting the Keaton and Umberger Gala Art Auction and Sale.

The evening will feature a live auction, sale, music, hor d'oeuvres and beverages from local businesses.Fine art, crafts and decorative pieces will be for sale ranging from $5 to thousands. Organizers say there is a little bit of something for everyone.

Proceeds from the event will go toward student scholarships. Organizers say they are hoping to fund at least 20 scholarships through this event.

The art sale starts runs from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 15 at the Wellington B. Gray Gallery at the Jenkins Fine Arts Center School of Art and Design at ECU.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here​or at the door.

