Arrests at North Carolina abortion clinic for violating order

Several protesters outside a North Carolina abortion clinic have been arrested for refusing to comply with the state's stay-at-home order for the coronavirus.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said it happened on Saturday, when roughly 50 protesters gathered outside the Charlotte clinic.

Gov. Roy Cooper's order prohibits mass gatherings of more than 10 people.

A dozen people received citations when they refused to disperse.

Eight of those people ultimately were arrested when they still refused to comply.

The charge is a low-grade misdemeanor, with no jail time for a first offense.

Seven people were charged recently outside a Greensboro clinic for similar local order noncompliance.

