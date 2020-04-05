Arrests at North Carolina abortion clinic for violating order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Several protesters outside a North Carolina abortion clinic have been arrested for refusing to comply with the state's stay-at-home order for the coronavirus.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said it happened on Saturday, when roughly 50 protesters gathered outside the Charlotte clinic.
Gov. Roy Cooper's order prohibits mass gatherings of more than 10 people.
A dozen people received citations when they refused to disperse.
Eight of those people ultimately were arrested when they still refused to comply.
The charge is a low-grade misdemeanor, with no jail time for a first offense.
Seven people were charged recently outside a Greensboro clinic for similar local order noncompliance.