Arrest made in 10 month old homicide

An arrest has been made in an Eastern Carolina murder that happened more than 10 months ago.

Edgecombe County deputies today arrested LiMichael Pittman on a first degree murder charge.

Deputies say Pittman is accused in the murder of 28-year-old Jamarcus Sellers.

The Tarboro man's body was found back on February 7th in a wooded area near the intersection of Davistown-Mercer Rd. and Jenkins Farm Rd. outside of Pinetops.

Deputies say it appears the man died of gunshot wounds. They discovered the body as they were investigating a missing person case.

Pittman is being held without bond on the murder charge.

