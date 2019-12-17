Arrest made in 10 month old homicide

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in an Eastern Carolina murder that happened more than 10 months ago.
Edgecombe County deputies today arrested LiMichael Pittman on a first degree murder charge.
Deputies say Pittman is accused in the murder of 28-year-old Jamarcus Sellers.
The Tarboro man's body was found back on February 7th in a wooded area near the intersection of Davistown-Mercer Rd. and Jenkins Farm Rd. outside of Pinetops.
Deputies say it appears the man died of gunshot wounds. They discovered the body as they were investigating a missing person case.
Pittman is being held without bond on the murder charge.