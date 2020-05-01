Arlington Boulevard work continues, westbound lanes to close

A portion of Arlington Boulevard in Greenville will be closed this weekend as part of an ongoing rehabilitation project.

The westbound lanes between Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street will close Friday at midnight. These are the lanes going from Greenville Boulevard toward Evans Street, right in front of our studio.

The lanes are expected to remain closed through the weekend and reopen Monday morning, although no specific times have been announced.

This is the final phase of the rehabilitation project.

Construction is scheduled to last into late May, weather permitting.