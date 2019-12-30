FIRST ON WITN: Greenville BB&T branch robbed

Police in one Eastern Carolina city were on the scene of a bank robbery late Monday afternoon.

Greenville police say the BB&T branch on Stantonsburg Road was robbed around 4:30 p.m.

Police say preliminary information is that people, believed to be men, came into the bank with guns and demanded money.

No one was injured and the gunmen got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are reviewing bank security cameras and could release photos of the robbers later this evening.

The branch is a block away from Vidant Medical Center.

Anyone who saw a car leaving the bank around 4:30 p.m. should give Greenville police a call.