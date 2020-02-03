Annual Sheppard Memorial Library Book Sale happening this week

Book worms will be able to choose from hundreds of books at an annual book sale.

The annual Friends of the Sheppard Memorial Library Book Sale is happening on Thursday, February 6- Sunday, February 9.

If you are a member of the library, you can get a head start on the sale on Thursday from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Starting Friday, the sale will open to the public. It will run from 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Greenville Convention Center. Sunday is $5 bag day meaning book lovers can get as many books as they can fit in a reasonable sized bag for $5.

Friends of the Sheppard Memorial Library collect donated books throughout the year and have been sorting through about 1,000 books for the sale. They say everything from fiction to children's books will be on sale.

The book sale is a fundraiser for the library, helping to support the summer reading and other literacy programs, as well as the Public Library Quiz Bowl and African American Quiz Bowl.

For more information on the book sale, click here.​

