Annual Pitt County Relay for Life event goes virtual

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, cancer doesn’t stop. That’s why volunteers with the Relay for Life movement are finding alternative ways to make sure the event still goes on.

The Relay for Life movement is the American Cancer Society’s signature fundraiser dedicated to helping communities attack cancer. Each year, people from all across the globe come together and walk laps to remember those who have battled or are currently battling cancer.

This year’s event in Pitt County will be a virtual event. Event co-chair Anna Joyner says it will go live on Facebook on Saturday, May 30 from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m.

“We will have different videos to honor our survivors. There will be a 15 minute video along with videos of survivors telling their stories and why they relay,” Joyner explained.

Additionally, Joyner says they are encouraging people to still take laps around their neighborhood during the event.

“Cancer doesn’t sleep, so neither do we. We are encouraging people to still walk around their neighborhood for a couple of miles,” said Joyner.

A drive-thru luminaria ceremony will still happen right before the event wraps up around 8:45 p.m. at St. James United Methodist church.

“It honors those who we have lost and those who have won the battle with cancer,” said Joyner.

It is a free event and all of the proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. Organizers say their goal this year is to raise $120,000. So far, they are at $85,000.

