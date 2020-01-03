Annual Don Skinner GuitarFest happening in Washington Saturday

An upcoming concert is raising money and awareness for domestic violence.

Every January, the Beaufort County Traditional Music Association hosts the “Don Skinner Guitarfest.” The event honors the memory of Don Skinner, a musician and long-time member of BCTMA.

The event schedule is as follows:

2:30 PM – 3:20 PM -- Amy Hockaday Stephenson and Jason Thompson

3:30 PM – 4:20 PM -- Pamela Cox and JB Mayes

4:30 PM – 5:20 PM -- Laura Davis

5:30 PM – 6:20 PM – Vail Rumley and Wayne Stoeckert

6:30 PM – 7:20 PM -- Sarah Hollis, Caroline Tanner, (Wyldwood) and Friends

Admission is free, but donations will go to Ruth’s House. The non-profit helps families and offers a safe place for domestic violence victims.

The event is happening on Saturday, January 4 from 2:30- 7:30 p.m. at the Turnage Theater in Washington. For more information, call (252) 943-4842.

