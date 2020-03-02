Annual CoopStrong raises money, awareness for ALS

A mother and daughter who lost their husband and father to ALS are making sure his legacy lives on.

Mary Ann and Bailey Cooper are hosting the 3rd annual CoopStrong 4 miler- run, ruck, walk and 1-mile fun run on Saturday, March 21. The event is in memory of former ECU professor Dr. Nelson Cooper who died from ALS in May of 2017.

The event will feature the run/ walk, along with an inflatable obstacle course provided by the National Guard, post race food and CoopStrong items like hats, pint glasses, wristbands and the book "CoopStrong: My ALS Journey."

After the run, there will be a post-race party hosed by Uptown Brewing Company at 12 p.m. It will feature live music, food and a portion of the sales will be donated to CoopStrong.

CoopStrong raises money for ALS research, supports the ALS Association of NC, Jim "Catfish" Hunter ALS Clinic at Vidant Medical Center, local families currently living with ALS and the Dr. Nelson L. Cooper Scholarship at ECU.

The run begins at 1400 Red Banks Road, which is the Branches building of Oakmont Church.

You can sign-up online through Thursday, March 19th. Early packer pick-up will be at Fleet Feet on Friday, March 20 from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. or on race day from 8 a.m.- 8:30 a.m. A virtual race is also an option if you are out of town or have a conflict, but still want to participate.

All participants will receive an official race t-shirt and a CoopStrong wristband.

Prices are $25 for chip-timed 4-miler, $20 for students, $10 for kids 12 and under, $20 for the 1-miler and $25 for the 4-miler ruck.

For more information, click here.​

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m.