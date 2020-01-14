Annual Community Unity Breakfast happening on MLK Jr. Day

People will pack ECU's Murphy Center to remember Martin Luther King Jr's life and legacy.

The 23rd annual Community Unity Breakfast is happening Monday, January 20 at the ECU Murphy Center Harvey Hall.

This year's keynote speaker is Chris Suggs, the founder and CEO of Kinston Teens. The non-profit focuses on amplifying the voices of teens in Kinston and creating civic engagement and community service opportunities.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to celebrate diversity in the city and celebrate MLK's birthday.

Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. followed by the keynote address from 8- 9 a.m.

The event is free, but registration is required. For more information, click here.​