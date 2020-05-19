Announcement expected Wednesday on reopening restaurants this weekend

An announcement is expected Wednesday by Governor Cooper that restaurants will be allowed to reopen this weekend for indoor dining under Phase 2.

WRAL reports the N.C. Restaurant & Lodging Association says the NC Department of Health and Human Services issued guidance for the change Tuesday, and the organization forwarded it to members saying the announcement is anticipated Wednesday.

The DHHS guidance includes a list of requirements including restaurants keep tables at least six feet apart, both indoor and outdoor, keep six-foot gaps between counter seats, seat only 50 percent of maximum capacity, based on fire code

There are also new cleaning requirements and required daily symptom checks for employees.

The governor has a briefing scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

