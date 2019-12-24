Animal advocates say be prepared if a pet is on your gift list

Lots of folks are excited to see what they might find under the Christmas Tree Wednesday and some may even get a new pet as a gift.

Animal advocates in Pitt County are reminding you that pets are a present that may stay with you well into the future.

On Christmas Eve at the Pitt County Animal Shelter, there's still plenty of kisses, treats and jingle bells for pets still waiting to find their forever homes thanks to a group of dedicated volunteers.

"With the shelter being closed for the holidays, the people are coming in and cleaning and working with them and everything but they're not getting out as much as they would if the shelter was open," said shelter volunteer Melanie Sartore-Baldwin.

Sartore-Baldwin is one of the people taking the dogs out to play during the holiday. Most of the dogs at the shelter were able to go to foster homes this week as part of the Silent Night foster program.

"It's really beneficial because they'll learn more about the animal which is great," said Sartore-Baldwin.

That plus the bonding through volunteer hours, she hopes will help these pets find forever homes in the new year.

Across town at Pet Supplies Plus, birds, guinea pigs and iguanas are finding new homes as gifts. Store manager James Dickson says his staff works hard to make sure the owners they find are prepared.

"We really try to stress how important it is that these guys need to be cared for the correct way, not just a week thing," said Dickson.

Sartore-Baldwin says pets given as gifts may not necessarily end up in the kennels back at the shelter, but they may end up being rehomed if their owner isn't ready for the commitment.

"It's a great surprise, it's really cute but if that person doesn't want that pet or if that person isn't interested in that lifetime commitment then it's really not fair to that animal," she said.

The dogs in the Silent Night foster program will be out of the shelter for seven to ten days before returning to the shelter.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the Pitt County Animal Shelter through the holidays or in the future can contact the shelter to learn more.