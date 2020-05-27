Amid backlogs & delays, unemployment system gets new chief

There's been an unexpected change at the top for one state agency that's come under criticism for backlog and delays in getting unemployment checks to laid-off workers.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced this morning that a former state lawmaker with a business background will be the next assistant secretary for the Division of Employment Security.

Pryor Gibson will take the job immediately, while Lockhart Taylor will take a different role at the Department of Commerce. Just what his new job is wasn't mentioned in a news release.

More than a million unemployment claims have been filed in the state, while thousands of people continue to wait on benefits.

