Amber Alert issued for Durham toddler

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy.

Durham police are looking for 2-year-old Jeremy Rivas-Munoz. Officers say he is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He is 2"10 and about 35 pounds. They say he was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and black shorts.

Police believe 23-year-old Emerson Melendez abducted him. He is Hispanic, 5'10", 170 pounds and has a skull tattoo on his neck and a rose tattoo on his left hand. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts.

They are driving in a blue Sedan or Toyota, but officers do not know where they are headed.

If you have any information, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 475-2263, or call 911 or *HP.

A photo of Rivas-Munoz or Melendez is not available.

