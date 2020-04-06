Adjusting Easter and Passover plans is doable during COVID-19 pandemic

Passover starts on Wednesday and of course Easter in next Sunday.

With the coronavirus pandemic going on right now as well, that's not a reason to cancel your plans. Like most things right now, you might need to adjust the plans.

If you were planning a big get together with friends and family, obviously that might violate social distancing and gathering guidelines. The TODAY Show mentioned moving these to FaceTime, Skype, or Zoom. You might not be under the same roof, but you'll be able to celebrate together in a healthier and safer way.

Your church might be doing an Easter service via Facebook Live or YouTube. This helps you interact. Many people have posted on social media about this saying not being at church won't take away the meaning of Easter.

For the kids, the Easter Bunny will hopefully hide the eggs for the egg hunt a good ways away from the rest of them. By now you have probably heard of the teddy bear scavenger hunt, but some people are putting eggs in the window for the same reason.

Creativity is key here. Take what you normally do for these holidays, but see what you can eliminate and what parts need changed.