All Town of Swansboro meetings are cancelled for March to combat COVID-19

All Town meetings are cancelled for the month of March.

Town Hall Administrative Offices and the Public Safety Building will hold normal business hours, in an attempt to combat the COVID-19 only essential personnel will be permitted inside these facilities. The Recreation Center will be closed until further notice.

Residents, guests and contractors are encouraged to use online or telephone service options to secure permits or request services. ONWASA water/sewer bills may be dropped off in the outside drop box.

If you need additional assistance, please feel free to call Town Hall at (910) 326-4428 or the Police Department at (910) 326-5151 for non-emergencies.