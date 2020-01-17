Air U expanding in Greenville

A business in Greenville is expanding to provide more opportunities for you to take your children to do something fun, without driving far to get there.

From trampoline park to a full entertainment park, Air U is adding to its facility and the date it'll open is closer than you may think.

In phase one, Air U opened and provided fun for kids of all ages and even adults. But now they've started on phase two.

There is a two story building going up that will provide a laser tag course, ropes, ninja course, arcade, rock climbing, a bar and cafe.

Chelsea Sawyer is a manager at Air U and says since everything's indoors, you can have fun any day of the year.

Sawyer says, "Snowy days, rainy days, gloomy days, sunny days all year round we have the opportunity. No one really wants to take their kids to the park if it's raining or if it's cold so all year round, no matter the weather it's great to take your family out,"

And whether you're a kid or just a kid at heart, the expansion will have something for everyone.

The city of Greenville say this expansion will bring in lots of revenue to Pitt County and they hope to partner with Air U to see if discounts can be offered when sporting events are hosted at H. Boyd Lee Park.

Employees say the expansion should be done this summer.

