Administrative changes announced at a number of Pitt County Schools

There's a chance there's some new leadership at your child's school.

Pitt County schools have made some administrative changes. Alison Covington has been named the principal at South Greenville Elementary. She had been the principal at Belvoir Elementary.

Dannie Foster is now the principal at Wellcome Middle School. She was the assistant principal at Falkland Elementary.

Kim Harris, who was the principal at Wellcome Middle School, is now the principal at C.M. Eppes Middle School.

The former principal at C.M. Eppes, Cornelia Cox, is now the principal at Belvoir Elementary.