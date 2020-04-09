Additional restrictions for Atlantic Beach

CARTERET COUNTY, NC (WITN) Beginning Friday, all residents and non-residents of Atlantic Beach arriving for overnight stays are ordered to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days if they have had an overnight stay outside of Carteret County.
The only exceptions to this provision are those who are performing essential Services or essential Government Services as those previously outlined by the county.
Atlantic Beach declared a State of Emergency back on March 19th to prevent the spread of coronavirus.