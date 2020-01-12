Additional arrests made in Greenville BB&T bank robbery

Greenville Police have made two more arrests in connection with a bank robbery at the Greenville BB&T on Stantonsburg Road on Dec. 30, according to Kristen Hunter, Public Information Officer with the Greenville Police Department.

The Jones County Sheriff's Office arrested Stanley Kearney, of Kittrell, on January 10 following a high-speed chase. Kearney's car was stopped during an investigation unrelated to the robbery.

Cameron Evans, of Henderson, was also arrested on January 10 by the Vance County Sheriff's Office after turning himself in.

Clifton Harris, of Wake County, was also arrested and charged on January 8.

Additional warrants are likely for all suspects. The Greenville Police Department's Major Crimes Unit, Greenville Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, SBI Fugitive Task Force, FBI, and Mebane Police Department worked in a collaborative effort.

PREVIOUS STORY

One person is in custody in connection to a local bank robbery that happened less than two weeks ago.

Greenville Police say Clifton Harris, 27, of Creedmoor was arrested Wednesday night in Wake County.

Harris is facing a robbery with a dangerous weapon charge for the BB&T bank robbery that happened on Statonsburg Rd. on December 30, 2019.

Police say he has also been linked to other crimes in Dave County, Mebane County, and the Raleigh area.'

Greenville Police say additional charges for Harris and more arrests are forthcoming.

PREVIOUS STORY

The search for a robber continues one day after a bank was robbed in the east.

Greenville police say the BB&T branch on Stantonsburg Road was robbed around 4:30 p.m.

Officers believe men came into the bank with guns and demanded money before driving off with cash.

The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone who saw a car leaving the bank around 4:30 p.m. should give Greenville police a call.

Greenville police say the BB&T branch on Stantonsburg Road was robbed around 4:30 p.m.

Police say preliminary information is that people, believed to be men, came into the bank with guns and demanded money.

No one was injured and the gunmen got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are reviewing bank security cameras and could release photos of the robbers later this evening.

The branch is a block away from Vidant Medical Center.

Anyone who saw a car leaving the bank around 4:30 p.m. should give Greenville police a call.