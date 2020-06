Greenville Fire/Rescue and Greenville Police are involved in an active search for a drowning victim in the Tar River.

Ambulances and NC Wildlife search vessels were seen near the bridge on Greenville Blvd. at the intersection of 10th St in Greenville near Sunchase Apartments.

GPD is directing traffic through the area.

WITN is at the scene and will continue to update this report as we learn more.