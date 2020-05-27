Active hurricane season expected after two named systems form off the North Carolina coast

Hurricane season doesn’t officially begin until Monday, June 1, but experts are already predicting it will be a more active summer in the tropics.

WITN Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explained there’s not much that would suggest the active pre-season so far this year would correlate with a more active hurricane season. But, the two named storms that have formed before the start to hurricane season is worrying some on the coast.

“This time of year tends to be stormy anyways,” said Debbie Fulk, who lives in Swansboro. “It has been concerning. It’s two really soon.”

The last time two pre-season hurricanes formed was in 2016, the year Hurricane Matthew hit. The 2020 hurricane pre-season is only the fourth time in nearly 40 years that’s happened, according to Engelbrecht.

“You start with one before the season starts, a pre-season storm, you’re already at rare air, but then when you get to two before June first, it’s only happened less than ten times,” said Engelbrecht. “Here in Eastern North Carolina, we want to make sure that we are constantly preparing ourselves for the impact on that one possible tropical system where there is a hurricane or a tropical storm.”

With the start to hurricane season just around the corner and the possibility for stormy skies ahead, Fulk said she’ll be ready for whatever washes onshore.

“We had a really mild winter and we’re going into a season of storms so we just have to be prepared and stay on top of the news,” Fulk said. “You just have to do your best, but you have to help your neighbor.”