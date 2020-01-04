Active duty military member charged with murder in death of child

An active duty military member in one eastern Carolina city is facing a murder charge in the death of a child.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, officers responded to a medical call at Ravenwood Apartments back on January 1st.

Life-saving measures were attempted on the child, but were unsuccessful.

After an investigation, Ricardo Montesinos was charged with an open count of Murder.

Authorities say the investigation is on-going with the help of NCIS due to Montesinos active duty status.

Montesinos is being held at the Onslow County Jail without bond.