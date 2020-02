Investigators in our state say a woman survived a shooting because she played dead after being shot.

Our sister station WRAL reports 36-year-old Taurean Johnson surrendered to police on Sunday night. He is charged with three counts of murder. Hazel Epps, 69, survived the shooting, but we don't know she is doing as of Tuesday morning.

Investigators say Katrice Murchison, Ronnie Kelly, and Guy Barden Jr. died in the shooting.