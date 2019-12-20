AAA says record number of holiday travelers

Highways and streets are going to get a lot busier over the next few days as people travel to their holiday destinations.

"I try to get enough rest before I get on the highway, that's the biggest thing," said Greenville resident Adrian Jones.

Jones plans on braving the holiday traffic this year while traveling to Virginia Beach.

Jones used to be a truck driver and says it's important to always be prepared on the road and not allow any distractions.

He said, “I don't mess with that phone period. I try to stay alert with that. That cell phone is not good on the road, especially during the holidays."

Ray Waters with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office also has a few suggestions for those getting behind the wheel.

"Make sure your tires are not getting flat, not leaking any fluids, brake lights, headlights, everything in good and working order," says Waters.

He says common accidents for people in city areas are rear-ended collisions and in rural areas speeding and over correcting which usually leads to a crash.

"You must follow that speed limit, it's not just a suggestion," adds Waters.

One Greenville resident from Michigan says it's important to be alert while driving during the holidays.

"People go fast and you have to drive slowly, you have to turn your lights on," says Marysia Grzybowski

She says being from Michigan has made her more of a conscious driver.

"Another thing that we were brought up within Michigan is that you should always give four car spaces ahead," Grzybowski adds.

AAA expects delays to be the worst on Thursday, December 26.