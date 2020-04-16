A platform for good: Villa Verde gives back during pandemic

Villa Verde's tagline has always been "a platform for good." During the coronavirus pandemic, they've found new ways to bring that to light.

Owner Jay Bastardo had to close down his restaurant in Greenville and switch to curbside and take-out options only.

"We are in some crazy times, but it's a great time to unify our community. That's what Greenville does," said Bastardo.

Bastardo says his business had already been utilizing technology and social media over the past year as a means of communication. Once the pandemic hit, he says they already had that platform created.

He says he realizes not all business were as fortunate, which is why he's started a web series on Facebook called ​CommUNITY Voices.

"The goal is to spread the voice and give a voice to those who do not have the means or might not have the social media platform," Bastardo explained.

The series features a different small business owner each week and gets the word out about their company and services during this challenging time. It's live streamed on Villa Verde's Facebook page Tuesday nights at 8.

Villa Verde has also been giving out free meals to families in need. Most recently, the restaurant gave away five free family meals to people in the area.

"There's no other place than I'd rather do this than Greenville. And I really mean that. When it matters, Greenville comes together," said Bastardo.

Moving forward, Bastardo says he thinks that pandemic will impact how restaurants operate.

"I don't think we'll be the same... Nobody expected it. We've thought about bad weather living in North Carolina or power outages, but this, nobody planned for it. I think our industry will run a lot more lean in the future. As humans, I think we're finding out all these things we do on a daily basis, we may not have to be doing to begin with it," said Bastardo.

He also thinks curbside and delivery will be a bigger part of restaurant operations in the future.

As for society, Bastardo is staying optimistic.

"I think we're becoming better humans," said Bastardo.

For more information on what Villa Verde is doing to give back, follow​their Facebook page.