A coronavirus survivor shares her story to help others

One person, infected with the coronavirus in Eastern North Carolina, has now recovered and plans to help others fight the virus.

Charlene Early has been on both sides of COVID-19. She tested positive last month, completing self-quarantine before recovering. Her positive test came back this past Monday, but she said she's cleared to return to work next week as a nurse practitioner at ECU Physicians Family Medicine Center.

Although most of her patients aren't COVID patients, she knows she will be able to empathize with them and help those who are going through the illness.

She remembers suffering from a high fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. She said staying hydrated and doing breathing exercises, among other things, helped her. She also emphasized the importance of staying hopeful during this dark period.

"It's deadly for a lot of people, and so it's a very scary thing," she said. "It's very isolating also because you feel alone. And you don't want to be around your family because you don't want to make them sick."

Earley also urges others not to go out if you don't have to, saying it's not worth catching the virus.

Health officials said there are 44 cases currently in Pitt County out of the 3,221 cases in North Carolina.