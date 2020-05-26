A Time for Science excited for SpaceX launch

Elon Musk started SpaceX nearly two decades ago and is set to make history Wednesday becoming the first private company to launch U.S. astronauts into orbit.

The launch is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon and will be the first time an American spacecraft has carried a crew into orbit since the Space Shuttle in 2011.

People here in Eastern Carolina say the launch is a science fan's dream come true.

There's a lot of buzz around the event, including the crew's new space suits. Brian Baker from Greenville's A Time for Science said, the launch will be cool to watch.

However, he said we won't see the real impact of an event like this for a while.

"Ultimately just having a commercial avenue for space flight just opens up so much more possibilities than just have it being more institutionalized through a government," said Baker.

If the weather cooperates, the launch is set for around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

