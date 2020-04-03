'A Reason For Optimism': Model data suggests NC COVID-19 exponential growth rate trending downward

A reason for optimism is welcome these days, and it's a feeling that was expressed by one health professional who has been modeling COVID-19 data for North Carolina.

Dr. Peter Schmidt, Vice Dean for ECU's Brody School of Medicine, posted a graphic on his Twitter page on April 2nd showing growth rates trending downward in North Carolina.

Dr. Schmidt says he's been tracking county level data in New York, Washington, and North Carolina. He says he's been seeing exponential growth rates decline at every level.

"The fact that in North Carolina all those lines are moving together is a sign that we are working together as a state. So, in an infectious disease, outbreaks happen locally but mitigation happens regionally. We all mitigate this disease together."

That mitigation Dr. Schmidt is talking about is social distancing and all of the other social practices that avoid contact with others.

Dr. Schmidt says we have to keep pressing forward. He says the difference between us making the hard choices to stay home or the choice of going out and taking risks is so tight that the ground being gained against COVID-19 can turn around.