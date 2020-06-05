A Little Bit of Sunshine: Donut decorating contest, Cupid Shuffle and a song of hope

The coronavirus pandemic can feel scary and overwhelming, which is why the WITN News at Sunrise team wants to share some good stories happening in our world every Friday morning.

Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

The stories will highlight people in our own community, country or around the world.

Here are the stories highlighted on June 5:

Austin's Choice:

Friday, June 5 is National Donut Day! The sunrise team had some fun on air decorating their own donuts. Austin showed off our final creations on air, but we left it up to the viewers to decide the winner. A vote crowned Liz the winner for the third time in the morning show food decorating contests.

Austin also shared some great news about where you can snag some deals. Krispy Kreme is giving away a free donut every day this week.

If you go to Dunkin' Donuts for coffee, you can get a free donut with any drink you buy.

Starting Friday through the weekend, Duck Donuts is giving away a free cinnamon sugar donut. Enjoy!

Liz's Choice:

Vocal directors at the Jacksonville Performing Arts Center shared a cover of For Good from the broadway musical Wicked.

They say the isolation and separation has hit a lot of people and that sometimes "we can lose our footing and worth." They say this song is a message to those we love or cannot be with right now because of the distance.

All of the performances from the performing arts center benefit the USO Center in Jacksonville. They've raised over $12,000 from shows for our service members.

Watch the video above to listen!

Jim's Choice:

Protestors in Newark, New Jersey had a different way of getting their message across: through dance.

A video has gone viral of protestors doing the Cupid Shuffle on Saturday. It currently has more than 12 million views.

The city's police department called the protest peaceful.

The “A Little Bit of Sunshine” segment airs at 6:45 am on Friday mornings.

If you have an idea you want to be featured, e-mail Liz at elizabeth.bateson@witn.com or Austin at austin.pollack@witn.com.