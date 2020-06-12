A Little Bit of Sunshine: All things Disney + Jim's exciting news

The coronavirus pandemic can feel scary and overwhelming, which is why the WITN News at Sunrise team wants to share some good stories happening in our world every Friday morning.

Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

The stories will highlight people in our own community, country or around the world.

Here are the stories highlighted on June 12:

Jim's Choice:

For all of you Disney lovers -- Walt Disney World will reopen next month for the first time since it closed because of coronavirus.

There will be some changes though. No parades, fireworks shows or "meet-and-greet" sessions with performers dressed as Disney characters. Disney employees won't even be allowed to take photos of visitors using the guests' cellphones to cut back on the risk of spreading the virus.

Disney has not made any plans to reopen Disney World's water parks, and those workers can transfer temporarily into other areas. They aren’t having international employees come back just yet.

Thousands of Disney World workers will be recalled for work starting in mid-June, ahead of the resort's opening next month.

Jim has been to Disney World at least six times because he lived nearby in Florida.

Liz's Choice:

From Disney World to Disney princesses! Liz's sister, Caroline, is a fifth grade teacher. Like so many, she transitioned to online learning in March.

She's found creative ways to keep in touch with her students, including rewriting the song "Some Things Never Change" from Frozen 2 and performing it for her students.

Watch the video above to listen!

Austin's Choice:

Austin shared some exciting news about the newest addition to Jim's family, Donkey!

You've heard about and seen photos of Donkey, who Jim has been fostering. On Thursday, he made it official and adopted Donkey.

Austin says he "loves how happy Jim has been since he became a cat dad to Donkey," and took the time to congratulate both Jim and Donkey!

Watch the video above to see cute photos of Donkey!

The “A Little Bit of Sunshine” segment airs at 6:45 am on Friday mornings.

If you have an idea you want to be featured, e-mail Liz at elizabeth.bateson@witn.com or Austin at austin.pollack@witn.com.