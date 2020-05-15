A LITTLE BIT OF SUNSHINE: The Office cast reunites, Jim's cat becomes a Pats fan

The coronavirus pandemic can feel scary and overwhelming, which is why the WITN News at Sunrise team wants to share some good stories happening in our world every Friday morning.

Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

The stories will highlight people in our own community, country or around the world.

Here are the stories highlighted on May 15:

Jim's Choice:

The cast of the show The Office reunited and surprised fans with a virtual wedding.

It aired on John Krasinski aka Jim Halpert's digital show called "Some Good News."

If you remember on The Office, Jim proposed to Pam, played by Jenna Fischer, at a gas station. A couple from Maryland got engaged the same way and sent the video to Krasinski.

He congratulated the couple, saying "You now have proved that proposal works 100% of the time" and surprised them on his show by throwing them a virtual wedding. Fischer showed up as maid of honor and other cast members, like Steve Carell, also took part.

You can watch the video here.​​

Liz's Choice:

Liz recently cat-sitted Jim's cat Donkey. Little did he know, she converted him into a Patriot's fan in the process (for the record, Jim is anti-Patriots).

Liz snuck pictures of Donkey with a Tom Brady jersey watching highlights of games. By the looks of it, Donkey was very attentive and seemed to truly be a fan.

Watch the video above for Jim's candid reaction!

