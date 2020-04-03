A LITTLE BIT OF SUNSHINE: Swansboro high school students perform, NASCAR drivers give back, 93-year-old recovers

The coronavirus pandemic can feel scary and overwhelming, which is why the WITN News at Sunrise team wants to share some good stories happening in our world every Friday morning.

Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

The stories will highlight people in our own community, country or around the world.

If you have an idea you want to be featured, e-mail Liz at elizabeth.bateson@witn.com or Austin at austin.pollack@witn.com.

Here are the stories highlighted on April 3:

Liz’s Choice:

Students at Swansboro High School performed a beautiful, virtual rendition of Amazing Grace. Seven musicians worked on this for two weeks.

The school's band director Daniel Scott had the idea. He says he wants to spread joy and peace during this time.

The video already has close to 9,000 views. You can watch the full performance here.​

Jim’s Choice:

Athletes have donated signed items to help raise money for those fighting coronavirus. It's called Athletes for COVID-19 Relief and was organized through Octagon Sports and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

NASCAR drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson are some of the athletes taking part. Earnhardt is offering signed skeleton racing gloves and Johnson is giving away signed race worn shoes.

Anyone who donates at least $25 to the fund will be entered to win. The fundraising lasts until May 1.

Austin’s Choice:

A 93-year-old man in Spain has recovered from COVID-19. Doctors and medical staff applauded his discharge this week.

The man, whose name was not released, had spent five days in isolation at a hospital.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 95% of people who have died of coronavirus in Europe have been older than 60.



The “A Little Bit of Sunshine” segment will air at 6:45 am on Friday mornings.

