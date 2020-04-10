A LITTLE BIT OF SUNSHINE: Students, first responders show appreciation to healthcare workers

The coronavirus pandemic can feel scary and overwhelming, which is why the WITN News at Sunrise team wants to share some good stories happening in our world every Friday morning.

Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

The stories will highlight people in our own community, country or around the world.

Here are the stories highlighted on April 10:

Liz’s Choice:

Students at Cranston East High School in Rhode Island used a portion of their senior prom budget to bring lunch and dinner to staff at Scandinavian Communities, an assisted living facility and nursing home.

Those staff members are the very same people who care for her grandmother. She says it's moving to see high school students thank them and she wants to thank them as well for caring for her grandma during this difficult time.

She also highlighted some funny messages that residents at Capitol Ridge at Providence, another assisted living facility in Rhode Island, shared with friends and family who cannot see them right now.

One message says, "I'm doing very well. I have plenty of toilet paper." Another says, "Dear family, your favorite lady is up to no good," as she holds a glass of wine. You can see the photos for yourself on their Facebook page.​

Jim’s Choice:

A man stood outside Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey with a sign that says, "Thank you all in emergency for saving my wife's life. I love you." The photo has gone viral on social media.

Jim also talked about how New York firefighters gave a morale boost to hard-working healthcare workers at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens. They stood outside and cheered for the doctors and nurses to provide a rousing "thank you."

Jim says his mom was a nurse for 40 years, so he knows how compassionate they are. He said heroes is an understatement for our healthcare workers.

Austin’s Choice:

Greenville police, Greenville Fire-Rescue and Vidant Company police all stood outside Vidant Medical Center Thursday morning where staff typically come in or leave for the day. They stood to support, cheer for them and thank them for their hard work right now fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city called it "heroes helping heroes" and it was a complete surprise for the healthcare workers.

Austin got to witness it firsthand. He says he was blown away from not only the idea, but how engaged some of the officers and firefighters were. The video gained a lot of traction on social media with 92,000 views.

The “A Little Bit of Sunshine” segment will air at 6:45 am on Friday mornings.

If you have an idea you want to be featured, e-mail Liz at elizabeth.bateson@witn.com or Austin at austin.pollack@witn.com.

