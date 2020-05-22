A LITTLE BIT OF SUNSHINE: A special letter, restaurant tip and story time

The coronavirus pandemic can feel scary and overwhelming, which is why the WITN News at Sunrise team wants to share some good stories happening in our world every Friday morning.

Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

The stories will highlight people in our own community, country or around the world.

Here are the stories highlighted on May 22:

Liz's Choice:

A loyal WITN viewer, Eric Kenney, wrote special letters to the anchors and reporters at our station. Liz says when she came into work and saw it on her desk, it made her day.

The note shared special things about Eric, including his love for John Cena, his toys and dogs and cats.

Liz posted the photo to her Facebook page and actually got in touch with Eric's parents. She says it was cool to see this come full circle, but wanted to make it even cooler by giving him a special shout out on air.

Jim's Choice:

A former NFL star shared some love with the staff of his favorite restaurant in Cooper City, Florida.

Chad Johnson, also known as "Ochocinco," left $1,000 tip after his meal on Monday. He gave it to his waitress, Catalina Garces. She says shes had to survive the pandemic with two months of not working and was very happy to receive such a generous tip from the former NFL star.

She says she has a lot of responsibilities being a mother of two and an immigrant from Colombia and has a lot of debt.

She says she will split it with her co-workers.

Ochocinco is a regular at the restaurant and he even has his own table.

Austin's Choice:

Austin took some time out of his day to be a part of a special Facebook live story time at Gwendy's Goodies.

Austin read multiple stories to children and even performed a song and dance at the end to help spread joy and keep kids engaged during the pandemic.

Story time happens each week at Gwendy's Goodies. You see part of the video attached above or the full thing on her Facebook page.

The “A Little Bit of Sunshine” segment airs at 6:45 am on Friday mornings.

If you have an idea you want to be featured, e-mail Liz at elizabeth.bateson@witn.com or Austin at austin.pollack@witn.com.