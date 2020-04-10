86-year-old woman gets to 'visit' with daughter at CarolinaEast

A mother who is in the hospital got to spend some precious moments with her daughter today in New Bern.

CarolinaEast Medical Center has a no visitor policy because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effie Avery, who is 86 years old, is a hip revision patient at CarolinaEast Rehabilitation Hospital.

She was able to take a break from her daily three hours of therapy to see her daughter, Nona Bexell, through a glass window.

Avery says the staff has been "helpful and nice", but seeing her family in person makes a big difference in her healing process.

The woman's care team said they were honored to help lift her spirits with this visit.

