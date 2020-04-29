71-year old finishes degree 50-years later at ECU

There's no doubt 2020 graduates have been looking forward to their time to walk across that stage for years now, but one man here in the east has been looking forward to this moment for decades.

While COVID-19 may be stopping 71-year-old Craig Matta from walking across the stage at ECU, he says he will still wear his cap and gown while watching his graduation from the comfort of his own home to celebrate the achievement he's been itching to mark off his bucket list for 50-years now.

Matta says, "When the time comes to turn the tassel, I'll turn the tassel."

Fifty-years and one class stood between Matta and his degree.

Back in 1966 he took his first classes at ECU. Four-years later he found himself coming up short. "I ran out of time, talent and money all at the same time."

So he went to work at Export Leaf in Greenville and joined the U.S. Army Reserve. Along the way, he found the love of his life and they had a son.

Matta ended up working for Brown and Williamson Tobacco for 25-years.

After he retired he knew he had some unfinished business. So, at the age of 71, he went back to college.

Matta says, "The number one item on the bucket list was and always has been to finish at ECU."

And while he won't be able to walk across the stage to grab his piece of paper, he will finally get his degree.

For those who want to finish what they started, he says its never too late. "It's not going to get any easier then do it. I mean you've got to set the goal out there for yourself and shoot for it."

When he posted his achievement on social media, it went viral. He says he was overwhelmed. "I had to put a box of tissues by the computer."

Matta says he's always heard about Pirate Nation, but the reaction he got from that post proves it is alive. "Pirate Nation is alive and it exists and is a incredibly supportive community."

ECU will celebrate the class of 2020 with a virtual commencement ceremony at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 8th.