6.5 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake has struck Puerto Rico. It is the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the U.S. territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas.

Homes and buildings in the town of Guanica, Puerto Rico, sustained damage after a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the U.S. territory on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Source: WAPA/CNN)

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit just south of the island at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers before dawn on Tuesday.

A tsunami alert was initially issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, but later canceled.

Power is down across the island, according to the power authority.

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake a day earlier collapsed five homes in the southwest coastal town of Guanica and heavily damaged dozens of others.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.