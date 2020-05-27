Kids Can't Wait: Nurse practitioner, father talks importance of CMN dollars

A family nurse practitioner at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital knows firsthand how far Children’s Miracle Network dollars can go.

Clay Parker works in the transitional care service unit, helping kids with chronic, technology dependent conditions transition from the hospital to their homes.

“We use a lot of CMN funds to allow us to be able to do what we’re doing now and video check in on our families. We also use pretty expensive ventilators that CMN has purchased which allows us to monitor how they’re doing on their ventilator at home strictly from my office,” Parker explained.

Parker says outside of work, he’s personally seen the positive impact the Children’s Miracle Network has made on lives after his son, Bryson, was diagnosed with cancer at 2 years old.

“Both me and my wife work full time, so to be able to have the comfort of being able to be here at home and surrounded by family, but also knowing that we were able to receive the exact care we needed from well qualified professionals,” said Parker.

He says CMN donations helped fund equipment and other resources his son needed while he was being treated at the hospital.

“Unquestionably it’s a service we need to keep. CMN plays a large part in providing the equipment to provide for the kids and the professionals that come here to provide for the kids,” said Parker.

Ten years later, Parker says Bryson is 100% happy and healthy. To help make sure other children live to tell that same story, consider making a donation to CMN's month-long, online fundraiser here.​​

