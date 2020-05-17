15 year old juvenile goes missing in New Bern

Jessica left her mothers home in New Bern Saturday, May 16th around 10:30 a.m. to go for a walk. She ended up getting a ride from some friends to Emerals Isle.

Jessica's last know location was Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier.

Her last contact was a text message approximately 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

She has not been active on any social media accounts since.

If you have seen jessica or know where she is please call EIPD at (252)-726-1911 or call 911 for an emergency response.

The picture with her tongue sticking out is the most recent picture of Jessica.

