Martin General Hospital resumes some surgeries and procedures

Martin General Hospital will resume some surgeries and procedures that were restricted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital says they will resume all outpatient and surgical procedures starting Monday. Staff says pre-op COVID-19 testing will be required for all procedures that require hospital staff to enter a patient's airway.

Visitors are still not allowed in the hospital and anyone who is accompanying a patient will have to wait in their car. Everyone who goes inside must wear a face mask.

Patients being treated for COVID-19 are kept in a separate area of the hospital, according to staff.